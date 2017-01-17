Fawad Khan’s wife shares first photo of daughter Elayna and its too cute!
Mumbai: Fawad Khan’s wife Sadaf took to Instagram to share the first glimpse of their daughter Elayna, who was born in October last year. In the photograph, we can see the newborn princess in daddy’s arms.
Check out the cute black-and-white pic here:
The Pakistani heartthrob, who had made his Bollywood debut with Sonam Kapoor’s ‘Khoobsurat’, is married to Sadaf since 2005. The two make a beautiful couple that can make others green with envy.
Fawad and Sadaf are also blessed with a son, whom they have named Ayaan (born in 2008). And with Elayna’s arrival, the Khan family photo looks adorably complete.
