close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Feminism not about asking for reservation: Taapsee Pannu

Actress Taapsee Pannu, who has played powerful roles in movies like "Baby" and "Pink", says feminism is not about asking for reservation or extra rights to get an edge over the other gender, but about working towards gender equality.

IANS| Last Updated: Monday, August 21, 2017 - 19:56
Feminism not about asking for reservation: Taapsee Pannu

Mumbai: Actress Taapsee Pannu, who has played powerful roles in movies like "Baby" and "Pink", says feminism is not about asking for reservation or extra rights to get an edge over the other gender, but about working towards gender equality.

The actress on Sunday unveiled a Common Women poster of R.K. Laxman's granddaughter in Mumbai.

"We should start with equality in education, where you have the right to say something, to stand for something which you believe in. Feminist isn't someone who is going to ask for a reservation or extra rights or an edge over the other gender... No, that's not called feminism.

"It's someone who works towards gender equality."

Taapsee said she herself is a very proud common woman.

"If there is anything I can, I will do it for a lot of common women."

When asked about how she has remained a "common woman" after all the fame and fan following, she said: "I would like to thank those people who are from outside the film industry, those who have supported me and brought in me the sense of being a common woman. That is very important because when you are an actor, you can lose the sense of reality.

"You have to be very real, very grounded and very normal and that's where my family and friends stepped in. I think because of their support, I wasn't scared to fall... That's why I kept on taking one risk after the other, that's my backbone."

Taapsee is next gearing up for the release of her upcoming film "Judwaa 2", the trailer of which was launched here on Monday.

TAGS

Taapsee PannuFeminismreservation for womenCommon Women posterJudwaa 2

From Zee News

Why not, says David Dhawan on working with Govinda again
Movies

Why not, says David Dhawan on working with Govinda again

Sofia Hayat supports Rakhi Sawant in Valmiki case
People

Sofia Hayat supports Rakhi Sawant in Valmiki case

Salman Khan to Neha Dhupia: Bollywood celebs go gaga over Varun Dhawan&#039;s &#039;Judwaa 2&#039; trailer
Movies

Salman Khan to Neha Dhupia: Bollywood celebs go gaga over V...

Matt LeBlanc recalls turning down key role in &#039;Modern Family&#039;
Television

Matt LeBlanc recalls turning down key role in 'Modern...

Aamir Khan urges countrymen to help Bihar flood victims
People

Aamir Khan urges countrymen to help Bihar flood victims

&#039;Lion King&#039; director reveals shocking truth about Mufasa and Scar
Movies

'Lion King' director reveals shocking truth about...

Easier to express story on web than on big screen: Saif Ali Khan
Movies

Easier to express story on web than on big screen: Saif Ali...

Bruce Willis&#039; `Death Wish` remake slammed as racist
Movies

Bruce Willis' `Death Wish` remake slammed as racist

Aamir Khan reacts to Box Office failure of &#039;Tubelight&#039; and &#039;Jab Harry Met Sejal&#039;
Movies

Aamir Khan reacts to Box Office failure of 'Tubelight...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video