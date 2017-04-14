close
Film celebs demand action against youths manhandling CRPF trooper

The incident was captured on a camera and the video later became viral online earlier this week.

IANS| Last Updated: Friday, April 14, 2017 - 17:16
Mumbai: Film celebrities like Kamal Haasan, Farhan Akhtar and Anupam Kher have urged the government to take action against Kashmiri youths who manhandled a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldier.

Actor-filmmaker Kamal commented strongly on Twitter on Friday: "Integrate into India. Shame on those who dare touch my soldiers. Height of valour is non-violence. CRPF has set a fine example."

It shows the security forces being physically and verbally abused in the Kashmir Valley.

Furious Farhan tweeted: "The footage of our soldiers being slapped and heckled is sickening. Their restraint admirable. Action must be taken immediately."

It made actor Randeep Hooda "very angry". "Had this soldier used his gun it would've become human rights violation? Then what's this? Should've given the 'azaadi' right there! Very angry!"

"Peace loving person" Anupam says he may applaud our soldiers for their restraint. "But I still want to say, 'Don't take panga with our soldiers.'"

Director Anubhav Sinha found the act unacceptable. "CRPF soldiers manhandled by the very people they protect. Kashmir. Unacceptable. Punish them. Ridiculous. State government. Central government. Angry."

Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir also backed the paramilitary personnel saying whoever wants freedom for Kashmir can leave the country.

Kamal Haasan Farhan Akhtar Anupam Kher Randeep Hooda CRPF trooper

