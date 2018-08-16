Film personalities express shock over Atal Bihari Vajpayee's death

Mumbai: Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee breathed his last at 5.05pm on Thursday at AIIMS. He was 93. He was admitted on June 11, 2018, and was stable for 9 weeks. His condition deteriorated in the last 36 hours and was put on life support.

Film personalities joined the nation in mourning the irreplaceable loss. Vajpayee, a Bharatiya Janata Party veteran was a respected personality across all political parties and a true statesman. Here's taking a look at some of the reactions from the world of film to the great loss.

RIP Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji, the most respected leader. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) 16 August 2018

Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar expressed sorrow over the demise of Vajpayee and wrote: "Rishitulya purva pradhan mantri Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji ke swargwas ki vaarta sunke mujhe aise laga jaise mere sar par pahaad toota hai, kyo ki main unko pita samaan maanti thi aur unhone mujhe apni beti banaaya tha.Mujhe wo itne priya the ki main unko dadda kehke bulaati thi.Aaj mujhe waisa dukh hua hai jaise mere pita ji ke swargwas ke samay hua tha.Ishwar unki aatma ko shanti de. (sic)."

Tamil megastar Rajinikanth wrote: "I’m saddened to hear the demise of a great statesman Shri.Vajpayee ji. May his soul Rest In Peace. (sic)."

I’m saddened to hear the demise of a great statesman Shri.Vajpayee ji. May his soul Rest In Peace. — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) 16 August 2018

Author-actor Suhel Seth wrote: "An era ends. Here on earth. Another begins. There in heaven. Thank you Atalji. For being with us. Now it’s God’s turn. (sic)."

An era ends. Here on earth. Another begins. There in heaven. Thank you Atalji. For being with us. Now it’s God’s turn. — SUHEL SETH (@suhelseth) 16 August 2018

Sona Mohapatra wrote: "I loved watching him speak on national TV. Grace, stature, kindness, dignity & such a glorious command over Hindi, apart from scholarly erudition. Some-one,NO-one would worry about having in the top seat. #AtalBehariVajpayee was everything we want our elders & leaders to be like. (sic)."

I loved watching him speak on national TV. Grace, stature, kindness, dignity & such a glorious command over Hindi, apart from scholarly erudition. Some-one,NO-one would worry about having in the top seat. #AtalBehariVajpayee was everything we want our elders & leaders to be like. — SONA (@sonamohapatra) 16 August 2018

Poet. PM. Someone who embodied India. The PM who nobody disliked. RIP #AtalBihariVajapayee — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) 16 August 2018

It is rare to find love and respect across the entire politcal spectrum. Atalji, was the rarest of them all. Alvida #AtalBihariVajpayee. — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) 16 August 2018

Another era.Another great man.Another end. #RIPAtalBihariVaajpayee — Trish Krish (@trishtrashers) 16 August 2018

A true legend, respected statesman, phenomenal poet, tall leader beyond stature, respected by even his strongest critics and rivals...#Atalji passes on. Leaving behind a legacy of greatness that will inspire generations forever! #AtalBihariVajpayee

A true legend, respected statesman, phenomenal poet, tall leader beyond stature, respected by even his strongest critics and rivals...#Atalji passes on. Leaving behind a legacy of greatness that will inspire generations forever! #AtalBihariVajpayee pic.twitter.com/JewgmAKQjl — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) 16 August 2018

One of the few statesman who brought dignity and esteem to politics. His dream and steadfast application of Road connectivity changed and continues to change millions of lives in our country. Bowing with respect to our beloved leader #AtalBihariVajpayee ji.

One of the few statesman who brought dignity and esteem to politics. His dream and steadfast application of Road connectivity changed and continues to change millions of lives in our country. Bowing with respect to our beloved leader #AtalBihariVajpayee ji. — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) 16 August 2018

Deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of Sri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji. Heartfelt condolences to the family and dear ones of the great man. — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) 16 August 2018

Over come with such deep sadness..

Bharat has lost its Ratan #Atalji

..

“मौत की उमर क्या है? दो पल भी नहीं,

ज़िन्दगी सिलसिला, आज कल की नहीं

मैं जी भर जिया, मैं मन से मरूं,

लौटकर आऊँगा, कूच से क्यों डरूं?” #अटल_बिहारी_बाजपेयी #AtalBihariVaajpayee pic.twitter.com/eTkzyAJRy8 — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) 16 August 2018

A gentleman statesman, the greatest, most admirable BJP leader in history, #AtalBihariVaajpayee will be remembered for his love of poetry, his respect for politics and above all for being a terrific Prime Minister with integrity and grace. I will always be a fan. R. I. P sir. — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) 16 August 2018

इतिहास में ऐसा व्यक्तित्व जिसने आलोचकों का भी सम्मान जीता, विरोधियों ने भी जिनसे ख़ूब सीख ली। सच्चा राजनीतिज्ञ, दार्शनिक, चिन्तक, विचारक । विस्मय भारत के उद्धारक। राजनीति से परे सब जानते हैं। ऐसे व्यक्ति कभी नहीं मरते। अटल थे.. अटल हैं.. अटल रहेंगे । pic.twitter.com/WA7WsInSn3 — Kailash Kher (@Kailashkher) 16 August 2018

Atalji was a man of words but today no word would describe the loss India suffers in his death. He wasn't a politician... he was a thought, a vision... mortal humans perish but a thought always remains alive and grows in d minds and hearts of millions.#RIPAtalBihariVaajpayee ji pic.twitter.com/5bHIes8Ag2 — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) 16 August 2018

Today we lost a great statesman, poet and orator. A man who dreamed of a glorious nation and strived to take us on the path to prosperity. Rest in Peace #AtalBihariVajpayee ji. pic.twitter.com/nOqeCg7FJW — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) 16 August 2018

Heartfelt condolences to #AtalBihariVajpayee ji's family and dear ones. May his soul rest in peace. — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) 16 August 2018

Former Prime Minister Shri #AtalBihariVajpayee's visionary ideas and contributions for India were truly remarkable. The nation will always remember... #RIP

My thoughts and condolences to the family. — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) 16 August 2018

The 93-year-old was admitted to AIIMS due to a kidney tract infection, urinary tract infection, low urine output and chest congestion.