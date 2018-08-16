हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Film personalities express shock over Atal Bihari Vajpayee's death

Film personalities joined the nation in mourning the irreplaceable loss. 

Film personalities express shock over Atal Bihari Vajpayee&#039;s death

Mumbai: Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee breathed his last at 5.05pm on Thursday at AIIMS. He was 93. He was admitted on June 11, 2018, and was stable for 9 weeks. His condition deteriorated in the last 36 hours and was put on life support.

Film personalities joined the nation in mourning the irreplaceable loss. Vajpayee, a Bharatiya Janata Party veteran was a respected personality across all political parties and a true statesman. Here's taking a look at some of the reactions from the world of film to the great loss.

Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar expressed sorrow over the demise of Vajpayee and wrote: "Rishitulya purva pradhan mantri Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji ke swargwas ki vaarta sunke mujhe aise laga jaise mere sar par pahaad toota hai, kyo ki main unko pita samaan maanti thi aur unhone mujhe apni beti banaaya tha.Mujhe wo itne priya the ki main unko dadda kehke bulaati thi.Aaj mujhe waisa dukh hua hai jaise mere pita ji ke swargwas ke samay hua tha.Ishwar unki aatma ko shanti de. (sic)."

Tamil megastar Rajinikanth wrote: "I’m saddened to hear the demise of a great statesman Shri.Vajpayee ji. May his soul Rest In Peace. (sic)."

Author-actor Suhel Seth wrote: "An era ends. Here on earth. Another begins. There in heaven. Thank you Atalji. For being with us. Now it’s God’s turn. (sic)."

Sona Mohapatra wrote: "I loved watching him speak on national TV. Grace, stature, kindness, dignity & such a glorious command over Hindi, apart from scholarly erudition. Some-one,NO-one would worry about having in the top seat. #AtalBehariVajpayee was everything we want our elders & leaders to be like. (sic)."

A true legend, respected statesman, phenomenal poet, tall leader beyond stature, respected by even his strongest critics and rivals...#Atalji passes on. Leaving behind a legacy of greatness that will inspire generations forever! #AtalBihariVajpayee

One of the few statesman who brought dignity and esteem to politics. His dream and steadfast application of Road connectivity changed and continues to change millions of lives in our country. Bowing with respect to our beloved leader #AtalBihariVajpayee ji.

The 93-year-old was admitted to AIIMS due to a kidney tract infection, urinary tract infection, low urine output and chest congestion.

Tags:
Atal Bihari VajpayeeAtal Bihari Vajpayee deadAtal Bihari Vajpayee no moreAtal Bihari Vajpayee passes awayformer prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Must Watch