Film producer Dinesh Vijan ties the knot with Pramita Tanwar in a private ceremony—Pics

New Delhi: Looks like the wedding boom in Bollywood has not ended yet! The latest celebrity to join the 'newly wedded' clan is film producer Dinesh Vijan. The popular film producer tied the knot with Pramita Tanwar on December 13 in a private ceremony that was attended by families and close friends from the film industry.

Check out the pictures here:

(Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Vijan looks dapper in a blue sherwani while his bride looks beautiful in a pink- coloured traditional lehenga! Here's extending our best wishes to the newlyweds and wishing them a lifetime of happiness.

As per a Filmfare report, a night before tying the knot, Dinesh had thrown a pre-wedding bash for his B-Town friends.

Dinesh recently produced 'Stree' that starred Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead role. The film is a horror-comedy and received a thumbs up from the audience as well as the critics.

The year 2018 saw a wedding boom in Bollywood with more and more celebs declaring their love for one another by tying the knot. First, it was Sonam Kapoor- Anand Ahuja's big fat Punjabi wedding with all the Bollywood biggies in attendance, then was Neha- Angad's hush-hush wedding and more recently Deepika and Ranveer's regal wedding at Lake Como, Italy. And how can we forget our 'Desi Girl', Priyanka Chopra's lavish wedding with international pop-sensation Nick Jonas!