Filmmaker Kalpana Lajmi passes away at 64

New Delhi: Filmmaker Kalpana Lajmi passed away on Sunday morning. She was 64 and had been battling kidney cancer. Lajmi was known for making off-beat and women-centric films such as 'Rudaali', 'Chingaari' and 'Daman'.

"She passed away at the (Kokilaben Dhirubhai) Ambani hospital at 4.30 am. She was suffering from a chronic kidney disease and liver failure. She was on dialysis. She has been in and out of the hospital for three years. The last rites will be possibly conducted today," her brother Dev Lajmi told PTI.

Bollywood celebs Huma Qureshi and Soni Razdan have expressed their grief over the death of the filmmaker.

'Our dear beloved friend Kalpana Lajmi has gone to a better place. RIP my darling Kalpan. I shall miss you so terribly', Soni Razdan wrote on Twitter.

'Deeply saddened... at around 4:30 am today morning #KalpanaLajmi passed away .. May she rest in peace.', writes Huma Qureshi.

Filmmaker Dev Benegal wrote, "Sad to hear about the passing of #KalpanaLajmi from @mitrakalita. Kalpana & I worked together as assistants. She was a powerhouse who made men uncomfortable because she stood fiercely for her rights, her point of view & to tell stories her way..."

Condolences to the family and may her soul rest in peace.