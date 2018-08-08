हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Vikram Bhatt

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt looks nothing like you have seen him before—Check pics

The renowned director recently took to his social media handle and shared pictures of his drastic transformation.

New Delhi: Bollywood's famous filmmaker Vikram Bhatt moved to the domain of web-series recently and has tasted success there. He has made several of them such as Gehraiyaan, Maaya, Maaya 2, Twisted, Twisted 2, Untouchables, Hadh etc to name a few.

The renowned director recently took to his social media handle and shared pictures of his drastic transformation. Yes! He looks nothing like you have seen him before. He captioned his photos as: “Black or white??”

 

Black or white??

A post shared by Vikram Bhatt (@vikrampbhatt) on

 

What do you think??

A post shared by Vikram Bhatt (@vikrampbhatt) on

Well, the filmmaker who used to sport salt and pepper hair, beard has coloured them black and looks unrecognisable. You can easily confuse him for someone else but not Vikram Bhatt.

He has not revealed the real reason behind his massive transformation as yet but who knows maybe he's gearing up to show his acting chops. His last release '1921' was a horror outing starring Zareen Khan and Karan Kundra in lead roles.

The filmmaker has a knack for horror genre and most of his movies are based on the same. 

