Shabana Azmi

Filmmaking process has developed: Shabana Azmi

She talked about the changes that Bollywood has gone through over the years.

Mumbai: Veteran actress Shabana Azmi says the filmmaking process has developed in the country which she considers to be the best thing that has happened to Indian cinema.

Shabana had a candid conversation on 92.7 BIG FM where she spoke about acting workshops, importance of scripts and a host of other engaging topics, read a statement.

"What is good about today's movies is that there are acting workshops organised with an intent to bring a familiarity between the actors and characters which is essential for any film," Shabana said.

"This also helps the actors in understanding the director's vision in a proper way. Today, actors have well-researched scripts in their hand which wasn't the case with us earlier. 

"I always used to feel strange about it, especially working with child actors. The filmmaking process has developed which I feel is the best thing that has happened to the Indian cinema," added the actress, who has shared screen space with former child actors like Jugal Hansraj, Urmila Matondkar and Shweta Prasad.

On the changes that Bollywood has gone through over the years, she said: "When I listen to today's music, especially when it comes to their lyrics, I find it absurd. The quality has gone down, unfortunately."

 

