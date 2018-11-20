Finally know the keemat of ek chutki sindoor: Farah Khan on Deepika-Ranveer's wedding pics

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Finally know the keemat of ek chutki sindoor: Farah Khan on Deepika-Ranveer&#039;s wedding pics

New Delhi: Our social media handles have been painted red with pictures from Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's royal wedding, that took place miles away from the prying eyes of the media in Italy's Lake Como. The couple took to share more pictures on their social handles and Deepika's first director Farah Khan couldn't help but remind us of one of Deepika's most popular dialogues.

Farhan Khan, who gave us Deepika Padukone with Om Shanti Om, took to Instagram and posted a hilarious comment on Ranveer and Deepika's wedding photo. She wrote, "Finally we know the keemat of ek chutki sindoor." 

For the unversed, "Ek chutki sindoor ki keemat tum kya jaano Ramesh babu ... ishwar ka aashirwad hota hai ek chutki sindoor ... suhagan ke sarr ka taj hota hai ek chutki sindoor ... har aurat ka khwab hota hai ek chutki sindoor," was recited by Deepika in the Farah Khan directorial.

Deep-Veer were rumored to be dating for nearly six years but never really addressed the rumor in public. They dropped ample hints through their social media PDA and public appearances but their relationship was made official only when they shared wedding invites on Twitter in October. Both wore Sabyasachi ensemble for their big day and the pictures spoke for themselves how happy they are together. 'Deepveer' have been giving us couple goals for quite some time now and their wedding pics made us all euphoric. 

The couple will reportedly host two reception parties. One in Bengaluru, Deepika's hometown, and the other in Mumbai for their Bollywood friends and colleagues.

 

