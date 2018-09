First look of Ali Fazal and Vikrant Massey from Mirzapur out!

New Delhi: The makers of Amazon Prime Original's Mirzapur have finally unveiled the first look of the actors Ali Fazal and Vikrant Massey.

The motion poster showcases Ali and Vikrant facing a huge machine holding a 'tamancha' and a book.

Excel posted the video and wrote, " किताब और कट्टा...chalenge ek saath! #YehHaiMirzapur

@YehHaiMirzapur @PrimeVideoIN @excelmovies "

Amazon Prime Video Originals posted the video and wrote, किताब और कट्टा...chalenge ek saath! #YehHaiMirzapur @YehHaiMirzapur @excelmovies "

Amazon Prime's web series Mirzapur features the land of smoking guns, menacing gangsters and limitless power.

Mirzapur brings together heart-pounding action, and gangsters armed with sharp minds, dry humor and crafty moves. The much-awaited Prime Original series will release later this year.