First look of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga unveiled-See pic

New Delhi: The first look of the upcoming Bollywood film 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga' starring Sonam Kapoor, her father Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao has been unveiled.

Birthday boy Anil Kapoor, took to his Instagram handle to share the first look of the film, he wrote, "Excited to present the first look of #EkLadkiKoDekhaToAisaLaga. Honoured to begin this journey on my birthday along with my lovely daughter @sonamkapoor . Trailer releases27th Dec #LetLoveBe @rajkummar_rao @iamjuhichawla @FoxStarHindi @vinodchoprafilms @saregama_official."

The picture depicts the emotional bond of a father and a daughter.

Sonam too shared the poster and wrote, "What a day to release the first poster of #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga. Happy Birthday Daddy @Anilkapoor! This film is a tribute to the father-daughter bond. Trailer releases 27th December. #LetLoveBe @rajkummar_rao @iamjuhichawla @FoxStarHindi @vinodchoprafilms @saregama_official"

The film set in the backdrop of Punjab revolves around a love story filled with 'syaapa'.

Also starring Juhi Chawla in a pivotal role, the film is jointly produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios.

Going by the teaser, it is apparent that the film will highlight the bond between a father and his daughter.

Sonam who has already shared screen space with method actor Rajkummar Rao in Dolly Ki Doli will be seen playing his ladylove in this film. The teaser looks interesting and promises entertainment of a different kind.

For the unversed, Sonam tied the nuptial knot with her London-based beau Anand Ahuja on May 8 this year. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga will be her third film slated to release post marriage. Her film Veere Di Wedding which hit theatres on June 1, 2018, proved to be a hit at the Box Office.