First look of Iulia Vantur's 'Radha Kyu Gori Main Kyu Kaala' out

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Salman Khan's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur is all set to make her acting debut. The first look of her film 'Radha Kyon Gori Main Kyon Kaala' was unveiled by the makers. The film also stars Jimmy Shergill in the lead.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the first look. He wrote, "Jimmy Sheirgill and Iulia Vantur... Presenting the first look poster of #RadhaKyonGoriMainKyonKaala... Directed by Prem R Soni... May 2019 release."

The film will reportedly be shot in three locations Delhi, Mathura and Poland.