First look of Priyanka Chopra's Isn't It Romantic out-See inside

New Delhi: The first look of Priyanka Chopra's 'Isn't It Romantic was unveiled. After her stunning Hollywood debut in Baywatch, PeeCee is all set to impress the audience with yet another flick.

Check out the first look:-

In the picture, Priyanka Chopra, Liam Hemsworth, Rebel Wilson and Adam Devine make a stylish appearence.

The trailer of 'Isn't It Romantic' was out a few days ago and Priyanka had a blink-and-miss appearance in it. The movie is directed by Todd Strauss-Schulson and written by Erin Cardillo, Dana Fox, and Katie Silberman.

The movie stars Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth, Adam DeVine, and Priyanka Chopra in pivotal parts. The rom-com is scheduled to hit the screens on February 14, 2019, by Warner Bros. Pictures. The makers are eying Valentine's Day as the perfect date to release their movie.

This would be PeeCee's first film after her big fat wedding with American rapper Nick Jonas