First picture of Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi's daughter out!-See pic

Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were blessed with a baby girl on November 20, 2018. The actors took to social media to announce the arrival of their daughter Mehr. Now, Angad Bedi's father Bishan Singh Bedi has shared the first picture of the baby.

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were blessed with a baby girl on November 20, 2018. The actors took to social media to announce the arrival of their daughter Mehr. Now, Angad Bedi's father Bishan Singh Bedi has shared the first picture of the baby.

Sharing the picture on Twitter, Bedi wrote, "U Little Beauty MEHR..another Lifeline for Grandparents...Both Maternal & Paternal..Aren’t we Blessed..?!! Yes All of it by Guru’s MEHR Only..GodBless Little One..Welcome to this Journey..Ordained by Almighty WaheGuru..!!"

The glowing new momma rocked her pregnancy like a pro and continued working without a taking any break. She shot for her show 'No Filter Neha' season 2 where several celebrities made some candid confessions.

In fact, in the last podcast, hubby Angad was the guest and talked about all things personal, fun and what came out from the conversation was exactly what the fans wanted to hear. Angad revealed on the show how he went to meet Neha's parents and break the news of her pregnancy before marriage.

The couple had a Sikh wedding and the Anand Karaj ceremony took place at a Delhi Gurdwara on May 10, 2018. They broke their wedding news on social media and shared beautiful pictures from the ceremony, melting a million hearts.

