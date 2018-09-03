हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
radha kyu gori main kyu kaala

First poster of Prem R Soni's ‘Radha Kyun Gori Main Kyun Kaala’ out

Director Prem R Soni, known for helming ‘Main Aurr Mrs. Khanna’ starring Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Sohail Khan, revealed poster of ‘Radha Kyun Gori Main Kyun Kaala’ on the auspicious occasion of Krishna Janmashtami.

First poster of Prem R Soni&#039;s ‘Radha Kyun Gori Main Kyun Kaala’ out

New Delhi: Director Prem R Soni, known for helming ‘Main Aurr Mrs. Khanna’ starring Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Sohail Khan, revealed poster of ‘Radha Kyun Gori Main Kyun Kaala’ on the auspicious occasion of Krishna Janmashtami.

The poster of the film, which revolves around a Krishna Bhakt who comes to the country where guests are treated as gods and women are treated as goddesses to seek answers and raise questions, features the silhouettes of a man and a woman against the backdrop of an ancient temple with the ‘Geeta Saar’ printed on it. The poster of the film is quite intriguing and has made us curious about the cast of the film, which will be revealed in the official poster on a later date.

Prem R Soni revealed, “Radha Kyun Gori Main Kyun Kala is the story of Julia Bien, a Polish girl who is a Krishna Bhakta from childhood. Though Julia has a tough childhood, she finds solace in the teachings of The Bhagvad Geeta and wishes to visit Mathura to see the ISKCON temple there. On landing in India, Julia finds friends and also meets Babul Chaubey, the man she loves. In India, Julia adopts a daughter and decides to make a life here. However, things do not go as smoothly as planned and Julia and Babul end up starting a nationwide movement with the help of the teachings of The Bhagvad Geeta and shine the light of Krishna Consciousness upon the darkness of human nature.”

‘Radha Kyun Gori Main Kyun Kaala’ is slated to release in May 2019.

Tags:
radha kyu gori main kyu kaalabhagvad geeta

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close