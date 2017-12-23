Fisher wrote some of her 'funniest lines' in Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Los Angeles: Actress Carrie Fisher left the world too soon but she had just enough time to add a few special touches to her last performance as Princess Leia in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

The actress, who died in December 2016 at the age of 60, left a lasting impression in the franchise, but she truly cemented her legacy in the latest entry in the Star Wars universe by writing her character's scene stealing moments, reports people.com.

Director Rian Johnson, 44, says that Fisher came up with many of her character's scenes, including a funny moment in which she reunites with Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker and points out that she changed her hairstyle.

"That was her," Johnson said. "That was a Carrie Fisher line. Of course it was."

That wasn't the only line in the script that the talented screenwriter and author created.

She also tackled a scene with Admiral Amilyn Holdo (Laura Dern) in which Leia says, "You go, I've said it enough," in reference to the much loved saying, "May The Force Be With You."

Johnson added that "every single part of her performance" was imbued with Fisher's ideas, which she gave him while filming.

"I would sit down with her and she would just give me ? After an hour, I would have filled up pages and pages writing down the notes and one-liners that she would pitch," he said.

"And so we tried to work them in whenever we could," added Johnson.