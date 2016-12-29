Five star-studded performances on New Year’s Eve

Nothing like a bash on New Year's eve with celebrities as performers. Along with your friends, groove to the music of star singers and rock along with gorgeous dancers.

Here's where you can have a glitzy New Year's eve:

Sunny Leone will perform in Kolkata

Actor Sunny Leone is all set to perform in Kolkata on New Year. Her husband Daniel Weber has confirmed the news. She will be performing at Eco Park, Kolkata.

Deepika Padukone to groove with Delhiites

The capital itself is going to watch the performance of a Diva. After battling depression like a star Deepika Padukone is all to set to make you lovely with her dance moves at Imperfecto, Hauz Khas Village.

Diljit Dosanjh is famous for his role of Fateh Singh in Jatt & Juliet and for his performance and song 'Ik Kudi' in the recent Bollywood hit 'Udta Punjab'. This proper Patola singer will be performing live at The Leela, Gurgaon on new year's eve.

'Soch' singer Hardy Sandhu will be performing live at Noida Stadium to welcome 2017. Tequila Shot, Joker are some of his famous songs. Event is named as Dasvidaniya.

Singers of 'Yaar Jaat De' are ready to make you groove on their Punjabi numbers at Asom, Radisson Blu, Dwarka. Bapu Zimidar's singer Jassi Gill and Kudi Tu Pataka's singer Babbal Rai will be coming with more numbers.