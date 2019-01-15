हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rakesh Roshan

For Rishi and me, everything is Khel Khel Mein: Rakesh Roshan on battling cancer

Rishi shared a picture on Twitter of the Roshan and wrote 'all is well'.

For Rishi and me, everything is Khel Khel Mein: Rakesh Roshan on battling cancer
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Veteran actor-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan underwent a throat surgery a few days back after he was diagnosed with early stages of cancer. The heartbreaking news was shared on social media by his actor-son Hrithik Roshan. Wishes started pouring in from all walks of life for the recovery and good health of Roshan senior.

Hrithik wrote on social media: “Asked my dad for a picture this morning. Knew he wouldnt miss gym on surgery day. He is probably the strongest man I know. Got diagnosed with early stage squamous cell carcinoma of the throat a few weeks ago, but he is in full spirits today as he proceeds to battle it. As a family we are fortunate and blessed to have a leader like him. .

Love you Dad.”

Soon after the surgery, Hrithik shared pictures of the Roshan family coming out from the hospital together and keeping a brave front in this time of crisis. In fact, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too tweeted about Rakesh Roshan's health and wished him a speedy recovery.

Rakesh Roshan in an interview with Deccan Chronicle talked about life after undergoing the surgery and how he handled the deadly 'c' word. He said, “I am feeling fine, and no, I am not taking any major precautions. Life is again normal. It is all because of the good wishes of my friends and of course the exceptional support of my family.”

Last year, classic actor Irrfan Khan, Sonali Bendre, Nafisa Ali and Tahira Kashyap opened up on battling the deadly 'c' word. Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor too shared the news of his ill health and is currently in NYC undergoing treatment.

However, the cause of his ill health has not been disclosed as yet. Rishi shared a picture on Twitter of the Roshans and wrote 'all is well'. Talking about his close friend, Rakesh Roshan in the same interview said, “For Rishi and me, everything is Khel Khel Mein.”

Here's wishing the actor speedy recovery!
 

Tags:
Rakesh RoshanRishi Kapoorrakesh roshan cancerthroat cancerrishi kapoor ill healthHrithik Roshansquamous cell carcinoma of throat

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close