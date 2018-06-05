हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Arjun Kapoor

For the first time, Arjun Kapoor opens up about life after Sridevi's death

Bollywood's first female superstar Sridevi died at the age of 54 on February 24 in Dubai

Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Actor Arjun Kapoor became the pillar of strength for his father Boney Kapoor and sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor after Sridevi's untimely death. In spite of his differences, Arjun came forward and fulfilled all his duties of a son. Recently, through a single tweet, Arjun revealed a lot about life after Sridevi's death.

In a blog shared by a Twitter user, she had written about  Arjun and sister Anshula's upbringing by their mom Mona Shourie Kapoor and how the duo became the pillar of strength for their father and sisters after Sridevi's death.

Thanking the Twitter user, Arjun wrote, "Hey @aakanksha3131 , me & @anshulakapoor represent our mother every single second we live...she would expect us to have been standing next to our father no matter what n be there for Janhvi & Khushi... thank you for ur kind words bout our mother...as she would say god bless u..."

Janhvi and Khushi are often spotted hanging out at Arjun and Anshula's residence for dinner dates along with father Boney Kapoor. The Kapoor family also posed for a perfect family portrait at cousin Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception held in Mumbai last month.

 

Anshula too shared pictures with sisters Janhvi and Khushi on her Instagram handle that became a hit on social media.

Bollywood's first female superstar Sridevi died at the age of 54 on February 24 in Dubai, where she had gone to attend her nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding. The actress passed away due to accidental drowning. Her last rites were performed on February 28 in Mumbai's Ville Parle Crematorium.

