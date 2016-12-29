close
Forbes' 2016 highest grossing actors: Scarlett Johansson tops list, Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans share second spot

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, December 29, 2016 - 15:39
New Delhi: Hollywood diva Scarlett Johansson has all the reasons to party harder than ever this New Year's Eve. You will be amazed to know that the 32-year-old actress has reportedly emerged as the top-grossing actor of 2016.

The list was made public by Forbes on Tuesday and it includes some of the biggest names of Marvel Cinematic Universe at the top. 

In the ongoing year, Scarlett was seen spilling her charm in 'Captain America: Civil War' and 'Hail, Caesar!'. She also lent her voice in the movies like 'The Jungle Book' and 'Sing'.

It is believed that 'Captain America: Civil War' collected 1.15 billion Dollars worldwide. The Anthony Russo and Joe Russo directorial is said to be among the biggest blockbusters of all times.

The second spot on the list is shared by Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans. Interestingly, they both were also a part of 'Civil War'.

Margot Robbie, Amy Adams, Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Ryan Reynolds, Felicity Jones and Will Smith are following the trio's lead on the list.

