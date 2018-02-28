Forget pole dancing, Jacqueline Fernandez's new interest is horse riding—Pic proof

New Delhi: Bollywood's one of the gorgeous beauties Jacqueline Fernandez has an hourglass figure and she is a fitness freak too. The pretty lass has a knack for finding new interests which keep her busy and at the same time, she learns something new.

If her pole dancing act left you speechless, then her new found interest is equally applause-worthy. She recently shared a picture where she can be seen riding a horse. Jacky has previously too shared her childhood picture riding a beautiful horse, so we know her love for horses dates back to her early days.

Check out the picture:

Jacqueline can be seen wearing a Being Human pink T-Shirt while riding the horse. She has tagged the Amateurs Riders Club in Mumbai. Jacky knows how to do an impressive pole dance act, she can play the piano, can make pretty sketches and now is learning horse riding. Is there anything she can't?

Well, she will next be seen opposite Salman Khan in Remo D'Souza's 'Race 3'. Now, will Jacky be seen riding a horse in the film? We don't really know and will have to wait!