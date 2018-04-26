Forget Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani's washboard abs will give you the chills—Picture proof

New Delhi: Veteran actor Jackie Shroff's son Tiger is basking in the glory of his latest blockbuster hit 'Baaghi 2' opposite Disha Patani. Well, the duo featured together in a film for the first time and it resulted in fireworks at the Box Office.

Besides, their on-screen chemistry, there's one more thing about the duo which makes them connect on another level. Any guesses, what it can be? It's the rush to stay fit all the time. Tiger has a huge fan following who aspire to be like him one day as he is by far the fittest actors around.

Like Tiger, Disha too is a fitness freak and is often clicked outside the gym. One of the fan clubs of the actress took to Instagram and shared a picture where Disha can be seen flaunting her washboard abs while posing with her trainer.

Check out the picture:

Check out a picture which the actress shared a few days back on her Instagram account:

Disha's abs can give any actress a run for their money. The young and gorgeous Disha enjoys a solid fanbase who like her desi and Western avatar alike. But this picture will totally give you the chills.

A few days back, Disha was seen outside Farmer's Cafe in Bandra with her trainer.

So, no excuse to not hit the gym, right?