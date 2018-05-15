Former 'Bigg Boss 11' contestant Arshi Khan's sizzling dance on 'Rashke Qamar' has gone viral—Watch

New Delhi: One of the most entertaining and controversial contestants in reality show 'Bigg Boss 11', Arshi Khan continues to hog the limelight outside the telly world. When in the show, she managed to strike an impression with her antics, keeping the 'awaam' in splits.

Arshi, who is quite active on social media recently shared a dance video of hers where she can be seen grooving to the tunes of the blockbuster song 'Mere Rashke Qamar'. She probably is performing the act at some function as she is dressed in a bright lehenga-choli with paasa placed beautifully on her forehead.

Watch the dance video here:

The entertaining actress made some great equations inside the house. She bonded well with Vikas Gupta, Akash etc and her love-hate relationship with 'Bigg Boss 11' winner Shilpa Shinde continues to attract eyeballs even outside the show.

Inside the 'Bigg Boss 11' house, Arshi was seen expressing her fondness for TV actor Hiten Tejwani, who would run away from her. However, their crazy banter was liked by the audiences a lot.

After the show, Arshi got a few assignments in her kitty. She was seen in MTV Box Cricket League where a host of celebrities from Indian television turned participants.

So, how did you like Arshi begum's dance?