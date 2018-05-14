Former 'Bigg Boss 11' contestant Hina Khan sings Kashmiri version of Dilbaro song from 'Raazi'—Watch

New Delhi: Popular face on television, actress Hina Khan has a massive fan following on social media. The telly actress was the finalist on reality show 'Bigg Boss 11' which was won by Shilpa Shinde. Hina remained one of the most talked about contestants of the season giving tough competition to others.

The gorgeous Hina, who hails from the valley recently took to Instagram and shared a Kashmiri version of the popular track 'Dilbaro' from Alia Bhatt's 'Raazi'. Hina is a brilliant singer and has often displayed her crooning skills.

Watch the song here:

The actress will next be seen in a short film titled 'Smart Phone' where she will play a de-glam role. She even shared the first look of the project.

Hina ruled the small screens for 8 long years as she played the lead role of Akshara Singhania Bahu in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. Before 'Bigg Boss 11', she participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and was the first runner-up.

She recently got Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award for 'Best Entertainer for Reality Show' inside the 'Bigg Boss 11' house. She has several awards and honours to her credit for her stint on television.