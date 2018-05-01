Former 'Bigg Boss 11' contestant Hiten Tejwani locks lips with wifey Gauri and the pic defines couple goals!

New Delhi: Indian television's famous face Hiten Tejwani enjoys a massive fan following. The actor, who ruled the small screens for the longest time before taking a sabbatical was last seen on reality show 'Bigg Boss 11' where again his calm and composed demeanour won many hearts.

Hiten married actress Gauri Pradhan in 2004 and the news made their fans happy as they were seen as the most loved on-screen jodi in shows. They recently celebrated their marriage anniversary and Hiten shared the adorable picture on his Instagram.

The duo can be seen sharing a passionate kiss defining relationship goals. Hiten wrote: “Happy anniversary my world @gpradhan ..thank you for everything #GHTTogetherForever#14yearsandcounting #LifeofHT#hitentejwaniofficial #life #family”

Hiten and Gauri have been married for 14 long years and is still seen as one of the most stylish and lovable TV couples. Together they have done several hit shows such as 'Kutumb' and 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' to name a few.

The gorgeous couple became parents to twins son Nevaan and daughter Katya on November 11, 2009.

While Hiten was on 'Bigg Boss 11' in one of the episodes, we saw Gauri enter the show and back him like a doting wife. Here's wishing the couple a happy anniversary!