Former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Akashdeep Saigal booked for allegedly beating autorickshaw drivers

New Delhi: Television actor Akashdeep Saigal aka Skywalker has been booked for allegedly beating two autorickshaw drivers, as per reports. An FIR has been filed against the former 'Bigg Boss' contestant in the case.

According to Pinkvilla.com, after an argument ensued between Akash and two autorickshaw drivers over a one-way road, the actor took bamboo sticks and started beating them. In the tussle, one of the rickshaw drivers got injured and was admitted to a nearby hospital. He is now stable reportedly.

In the case, two separate FIRs have been registered—one against the actor and another one against the drivers, reportedly.

Sky, as he likes to call himself, has been in the entertainment industry for several years. The model-actor was the winner of the Gladrags Manhunt Contestant, supermodel in 1998 and then went on to star in singer Shweta Shetty's popular 90s track 'Deewane To Deewane Hain'.

He went to star in several music videos, like 'Khoya Khoya Chand Rehta Hain' song with Dia Mirza which was a huge hit. But it was his portrayal of Ansh Gujral in Ekta Kapoor's popular daily soap 'Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' which got him stardom and he became a household name.

Akash even participated in hit reality show 'Bigg Boss' season 5 and remained one of the most controversial contestants that year. He even featured in other reality shows such as Fear Factor India, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Comedy Circus 2, Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout to name a few.

He has even starred in a few Bollywood movies such as Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi, Supari etc.