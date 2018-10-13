Former Bigg Boss contestant Mandana Karimi accuses Kya Kool Hai Hum 3 director Umesh Ghadge of on-set harassment

New Delhi: Amidst the ongoing #MeToo movement, Iranian model-turned-actor Mandana Karimi has also spoken out about the alleged harassment she faced by 'Kya Kool Hain Hum 3' director Umesh Ghadge.

While speaking with ANI, the 30-year-old accused Ghadge of on-set harassment and said it was because of his behaviour that she decided to quit acting.

"An experience led me to leave my profession which I loved. Harassment just doesn't mean to touch me; it also means to make my life hell. I was too miserable. I didn't talk to anybody about it," she said.

"Umesh Ghadge started harassing me by changing the steps in the song, putting other people in the song saying this is last minute decision, calling me really early on set, asking me to wear clothes that I was not even supposed to wear among others. He created an image that I wasn't easy to work with," said Karimi.

Further, she lauded Tanushree Dutta for being courageous and opening up about the harassment she faced at the hands of veteran actor Nana Patekar on the set of ''Horn Ok Pleasss' in 2008.

"It's a very exciting time for India and I am happy that finally, a lot of people are talking about it. Hats off to Tanushree because she is the one who actually started the movement. It takes a lot of courage to talk about any sort of harassment," concluded Karimi.