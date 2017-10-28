Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Former Bigg Boss contestant Rimi Sen's Insta is a pool of amazing pictures

None can forget Bollywood actress Rimi Sen's entertaining stay inside the Bigg Boss house. She made headlines for not willing to take part in most of the tasks and her visible disinterest in the activities made it even more interesting.

By Ritika Handoo | Last Updated: Oct 28, 2017, 12:55 PM IST
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Now, Rimi had revealed on the show that she plans to direct a film in future and that's the reason she chose to participate in the show. While, we are yet to hear any of the professional news, her social media account surely calls for attention.

Rimi Sen's Instagram is a pool of some amazing clicks we bet you shouldn't possibly miss. While surfing, we found out some of the pictures which you surely can take a look at:

Rimi has done some big Bollywood films such as Hungama, Baghban, Dhoom and Golmaal: Fun Unlimited to name a few. She has even done incredible work in Bengali cinema.

It would really be exciting for the fans to see her back on the silver screens.

What say?

