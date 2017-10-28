Former Bigg Boss contestant Rimi Sen's Insta is a pool of amazing pictures

New Delhi: None can forget Bollywood actress Rimi Sen's entertaining stay inside the Bigg Boss house. She made headlines for not willing to take part in most of the tasks and her visible disinterest in the activities made it even more interesting.

Now, Rimi had revealed on the show that she plans to direct a film in future and that's the reason she chose to participate in the show. While, we are yet to hear any of the professional news, her social media account surely calls for attention.

Rimi Sen's Instagram is a pool of some amazing clicks we bet you shouldn't possibly miss. While surfing, we found out some of the pictures which you surely can take a look at:

A post shared by Subhamitra (Rimi Sen) (@subhamitra03) on Aug 21, 2017 at 10:15am PDT

A post shared by Subhamitra (Rimi Sen) (@subhamitra03) on Jun 15, 2017 at 9:06pm PDT

A post shared by Subhamitra (Rimi Sen) (@subhamitra03) on Jun 28, 2017 at 1:13pm PDT

A post shared by Subhamitra (Rimi Sen) (@subhamitra03) on Oct 11, 2017 at 11:55pm PDT

Goa... A post shared by Subhamitra (Rimi Sen) (@subhamitra03) on Oct 26, 2017 at 12:59am PDT

A post shared by Subhamitra (Rimi Sen) (@subhamitra03) on Mar 23, 2017 at 8:34am PDT

A post shared by Subhamitra (Rimi Sen) (@subhamitra03) on Mar 8, 2017 at 10:58pm PST

Rimi has done some big Bollywood films such as Hungama, Baghban, Dhoom and Golmaal: Fun Unlimited to name a few. She has even done incredible work in Bengali cinema.

It would really be exciting for the fans to see her back on the silver screens.

What say?