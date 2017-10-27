Former Bigg Boss contestant Rochelle Rao hits back at body shamers like a boss!

New Delhi: Former Bigg Boss contestant and beauty queen Rochelle Maria Rao became a household name soon after her brilliant stint in the reality TV show in 2015. Rochelle and Keith Sequeira's pair was loved by the audience and the affection continued even after Bigg Boss 9 ended.

Recently, body shaming has become quite common and especially with popular celebrities. Social media is one platform which gives anyone space to scribble their thoughts but trolls have taken it the other way round.

In the similar context, Rochelle took to Instagram and shared her thoughts on body shaming and all those who believe in slamming women for being on a heavier side. Her brilliant take on body shamers is surely worth all your time.

Check out her Insta posts here:

In fact, boyfriend Keith too took Insta and showered his support to Roch. He shared her post with a beautiful caption which read, I'm so so proud of you @rochellerao for having the courage to speak up about this openly! We are living in a society which is constantly passing judgements and unfortunately more so towards women. And god knows women in our country need to not be judged and to not live in fear, but to be set free to express and be themselves! It’s time to unmask and accept ourselves as well as each other without any fear! #BeYourself#ThisIsMe

Several celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mallika Sherawat, Kriti Sanon are a few names who have been bodyshamed on social media.