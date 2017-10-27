Former Bigg Boss contestant Rochelle Rao hits back at body shamers like a boss!
Former Bigg Boss contestant and beauty queen Rochelle Maria Rao became a household name soon after her brilliant stint in the reality TV show in 2015. Rochelle and Keith Sequeira's pair was loved by the audience and the affection continued even after Bigg Boss 9 ended.
Recently, body shaming has become quite common and especially with popular celebrities. Social media is one platform which gives anyone space to scribble their thoughts but trolls have taken it the other way round.
In the similar context, Rochelle took to Instagram and shared her thoughts on body shaming and all those who believe in slamming women for being on a heavier side. Her brilliant take on body shamers is surely worth all your time.
Check out her Insta posts here:
We live in a day and age when we all want to be perfect! You have put a lot of weight on recently, and a lot of people have commented!... Well I ask you, is there something wrong with that? We all have phases in our lives and this too is a phase! Why do we have to be perfect all the time? We’ve stopped being comfortable with who we are! And so here I am sharing my imperfections, pictures which show the real me, that is not hiding behind the veil of Photoshop! Are you willing to take off the mask? I’m not perfect and neither is anyone else, so lets share the imperfections! You are beyond your photos! #thisisme #notsoperfect #nakedtruth #whatyoudontsee
Left profile, right profile, let’s hide the areas which show the fat! But who said curves can’t be beautiful? Body shaming has become a common phenomenon in this day and age where it’s ok for any one to comment on another person’s body! It all stems from insecurities! Rather than hiding, I choose to highlight my imperfections! The parts of me I was taught to hate, I now choose to show off! I choose to announce that yes I’m not perfect! My question to you is are you willing to share your imperfections with the world? #thisisme #notsoperfect #nakedtruth #whatyoudontsee Photo Credit @soondah_wamu
"Loving oneself isn't hard, when you understand who and what 'yourself' is. It has nothing to do with the shape of your face, the size of your eyes, the length of your hair or the quality of your clothes. It's so beyond all of those things and it's what gives life to everything about you. Your own self is such a treasure." Phylicia Rashad #thisisme #notsoperfect #nakedtruth #whatyoudontsee Photo Credit @soondah_wamu
In fact, boyfriend Keith too took Insta and showered his support to Roch. He shared her post with a beautiful caption which read, I'm so so proud of you @rochellerao for having the courage to speak up about this openly! We are living in a society which is constantly passing judgements and unfortunately more so towards women. And god knows women in our country need to not be judged and to not live in fear, but to be set free to express and be themselves! It’s time to unmask and accept ourselves as well as each other without any fear! #BeYourself#ThisIsMe
Several celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mallika Sherawat, Kriti Sanon are a few names who have been bodyshamed on social media.