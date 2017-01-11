close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »

Former Bigg Boss contestant Sonali Raut's major body transformation will MOTIVATE you!

By Ritika Handoo | Last Updated: Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 12:45
Former Bigg Boss contestant Sonali Raut&#039;s major body transformation will MOTIVATE you!
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: Remember the carefree Sonali Raut from 'Bigg Boss 8'? Well, who doesn't! The model-turned-actress became an instant sensation due to her unique style inside the house and her carefree attitude.

'The Xposé actress recently shared her 'before' and 'after' picture on Instagram leaving her fans surprised. Sonali's amazing body transformation from fat to fit will not only make you rub your eyes twice but also motivate a lot of people who are struggling with their weight issues.

Sonali captioned the image as: “#TuesdayTransformation. This is my journey from fat to fit. But in the end its all about loving yourself. #LoveYourself #FatToFit”

Indeed, her unbelievable body transformation will inspire a whole lot of young generation. After all, she is now in her best shape ever.

Way to go Sonali!

 

 

 

First Published: Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 12:45

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

Review

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.