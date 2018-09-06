हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vikas Gupta

Former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Vikas Gupta hospitalised, shares his first Tik Tok video—Watch

Vikas was also bitten by a snake on the show a few days back.

Former &#039;Bigg Boss&#039; contestant Vikas Gupta hospitalised, shares his first Tik Tok video—Watch

New Delhi: Popular 'Bigg Boss' contestant and producer Vikas Gupta has been hospitalised due to his shoulder injury. Vikas was previously seen as a participant in another reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' but had to leave the show due to his shoulder injury.

While still recuperating from his pain, the producer shared his first ever Tik Tok video on social media. He wrote: “My first TikTok / Musically . LostboyjourneyonTT that’s my Id ... trying new things . #tiktok #musically #vikasgupta #hospitallife P.S. why do you guys think of it.”

Vikas was also bitten by a snake on the show a few days back.

Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi is hosted by ace director Rohit Shetty. Last season was won by Shantanu Maheshwari while Hina Khan was the finalist.

On the professional front, Vikas is busy with AltBalaji's web-series titled Punch Beat which stars Priyank Sharma in the lead role. 

Vikas was the second runner-up in 'Bigg Boss 11' whereas Hina Khan stood as the finalist. Shilpa Shinde won the coveted trophy and emerged as the winner. 

 

 

Tags:
Vikas Guptavikas gupta hospitalisedBigg Boss 11Shilpa Shinde

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close