Vikas Gupta

Former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Vikas Gupta's massive transformation will surprise you

Vikas was the second runner-up in 'Bigg Boss 11'.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Television's top-notch name, producer Vikas Gupta became a household name after his successful stint in reality show 'Bigg Boss 11'. Television's famous face is also an avid social media user who keeps his fans updated with fresh posts. 

Vikas recently took to Instagram and shared a long post about his massive transformation.

He shared a picture collage and also wrote a note which read: "This is my Before After and Now.Yes this is the transformation I never thought I could achieve. All these changes have happened in the last 9 months to be precise This transformation is not just about losing weight from 91 to 76kgs now but it’s about Me . From the clothes to the hair to being healthy to starting to love myself . Our upbringing talks so much about loving others and it somehow forgets to teach about loving yourself first . As a matter of fact if you think about yourself than you are selfish . Now now don’t get ideas if your friend or family member needs you and you would rather go to the gym than you are a selfish prick, you don’t deserve friends but doing things for your self , over everyone else as it makes you happy is not selfish . You can only make others happy if you are happy . Look after yourself . Keep yourself happy . It’s your responsibility . No one else will do it for you , especially not friends or family who will not even come to see you when you need them no matter what their excuse is. And the transformation is still work in progress.

A post shared by Vikas Gupta Rosewoodian (@lostboyjourney) on

He now looks fit and healthy. Vikas's physical transformation can inspire many youngsters who are trying their best to lose weight and look fab. 

On the professional front, Vikas is busy with AltBalaji's web-series titled Punch Beat which stars Priyank Sharma in the lead role. 

Vikas was the second runner-up in 'Bigg Boss 11' whereas Hina Khan stood as the finalist. Shilpa Shinde won the coveted trophy and emerged as the winner. 

 

 

