Garrett Clayton

Former Disney star Garrett Clayton comes out as gay

In an Instagram post on Monday, Clayton, 27, discussed the politically charged nature of his new film "Reach" and revealed he has been dating a man named Blake Knight "for a long time".

Image Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Actor Garrett Clayton, the star of Disney Channel's "Teen Beach Movie", has come out as gay.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Clayton, 27, discussed the politically charged nature of his new film "Reach" and revealed he has been dating a man named Blake Knight "for a long time".

"When I read the script for 'Reach', I immediately knew it was a film I had to be a part of. I have personally dealt with suicide within my own family, intense bullying in high school, and ? on top of it all ? myself and the man I've been in a relationship with for a long time (@hrhblakeknight) have both experienced shootings within our hometown school systems, and have witnessed the heartache that takes place in affected communities after such tragic events.''

"These topics ? not always easy to discuss- are all close to my heart, and, knowing how serious they are, I wanted to share this with you all. This film has come from the perspectives of people who care deeply about these issues, and if watching it helps even one person? then it was all worth it," he wrote. 

"Reach" is slated to release on October 19.

