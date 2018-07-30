हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Film and Television Institute of India

Former FTII director John Sankaramangalam dead

Veteran film personality John Sankaramangalam, a former director of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune, died at a hospital near here on Monday, said family sources.

Former FTII director John Sankaramangalam dead
Image Courtesy: YouTube Grab

Thiruvalla: Veteran film personality John Sankaramangalam, a former director of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune, died at a hospital near here on Monday, said family sources.

He was 84 and he died due to age-related illness. 

In his long career, John won two National and four Kerala State Film Awards.

He also served as chairman and jury of many national and international film festivals and participated as an official delegate to a number of film festivals.

He was also an executive member of CILECT (Centre International de Liaison des Ecoles de Cinema et de Television), association of the world`s major film and television schools founded in Cannes in 1955 and was former vice chairman of Kerala Chalachithra Academy.

Born at Eraviperoor near here, John, after his education at the SB College and the Madras Christian College, became a teacher.

But since his passion was films, he joined the FTII. As a student in 1962 and after doing his diploma from there, he entered the film industry and did four films besides several documentaries for the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. His directorial titles include 

"Saramsham", "Samandaram", "Aval Alpam Vaikippoyi" and "Janma Bhoomi".

Later, he went on to become the director of FTII. Post-retirement, he was seen as an authority on the history of Indian films.

Tags:
Film and Television Institute of IndiaFormer director of FTIIFTII Former director deadJohn Sankaramangalam dead

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close