Former Indian cricket captain Ajit Wadekar dies at 77, B-Town mourns his death

New Delhi: Former Indian cricket captain Ajit Wadekar breathed his last on August 15, 2018 in Mumbai after a prolonged illness. Not just the cricketing world but several Bollywood celebrities mourned his demise. Ajit Wadekar led the Indian cricket team to overseas Test wins against England and the West Indies back in 1971.

Some of the celebs mourned his death and expressed grief on Twitter:

This is sad news.

The great Ajit Wadekar is no more. 1971 was no less than a World Cup victory. Maybe more.... You will be missed dear captain.#AjitWadekar — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) August 15, 2018

The 1971 tours of West Indies & England were truly historic.Both WI & Eng at their peak. #AjitWadekar defeated both under his captaincy.A feat yet unmatched by any India captain/team on an overseas tour. Indian cricket & India has truly lost a legend RIP #AjitWadekar — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) August 15, 2018

Very sad news ... the iconic former Indian cricket captain #AjitWadekar is no more.... miss you Sir ! RIP — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) August 15, 2018

"Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Ajit Wadekar Sir. He was someone who was instrumental in bringing out the best in us during the 90s. We'll always be grateful for his advice and guidance. Praying for strength for his family during this difficult time," Tendulkar wrote on Twitter.

Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Ajit Wadekar Sir. He was someone who was instrumental in bringing out the best in us during the 90s. We’ll always be grateful for his advice and guidance. Praying for strength for his family during this difficult time. RIP pic.twitter.com/coSyac73ot — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 16, 2018

According to PTI, Manager Wadekar had an instrumental role to play in making Tendulkar an opener, a position in which he flourished. It was also under Wadekar that Azharuddin, who was till then a struggling captain after Test series losses in New Zealand, England and Australia, got a second wind from 1993 to 1996.

Mohammed Azharuddin shared on Twitter, #AjitWadekar sir ..such an iconic person..Deeply saddened by his demise!! Sir was a father figure for me.. May his soul rest in peace! My Heartfelt Condolences to the family,"

#AjitWadekar sir .. such an iconic person..deeply saddened by his demise!! Sir was a father figure for me.. May his soul rest in peace! My Heartfelt Condolences to the family..⁦⁦@BCCI⁩ pic.twitter.com/xLMb2i82B2 — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) August 15, 2018

For Kumble, Wadekar was a God-sent after he was dropped following the 1990 tour of England. His comeback coincided with Wadekar's entry as manager during the 1992-93 tour of South Africa. He was never dropped during the next 16 years till his retirement in 2008.

May his soul rest in peace!