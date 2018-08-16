हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ajit Wadekar

Former Indian cricket captain Ajit Wadekar dies at 77, B-Town mourns his death

May his soul rest in peace!

New Delhi: Former Indian cricket captain Ajit Wadekar breathed his last on August 15, 2018 in Mumbai after a prolonged illness. Not just the cricketing world but several Bollywood celebrities mourned his demise. Ajit Wadekar led the Indian cricket team to overseas Test wins against England and the West Indies back in 1971. 

Some of the celebs mourned his death and expressed grief on Twitter: 

 "Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Ajit Wadekar Sir. He was someone who was instrumental in bringing out the best in us during the 90s. We'll always be grateful for his advice and guidance. Praying for strength for his family during this difficult time," Tendulkar wrote on Twitter.

According to PTI, Manager Wadekar had an instrumental role to play in making Tendulkar an opener, a position in which he flourished. It was also under Wadekar that Azharuddin, who was till then a struggling captain after Test series losses in New Zealand, England and Australia, got a second wind from 1993 to 1996. 

Mohammed Azharuddin shared on Twitter, #AjitWadekar sir ..such an iconic person..Deeply saddened by his demise!! Sir was a father figure for me.. May his soul rest in peace! My Heartfelt Condolences to the family," 

For Kumble, Wadekar was a God-sent after he was dropped following the 1990 tour of England. His comeback coincided with Wadekar's entry as manager during the 1992-93 tour of South Africa. He was never dropped during the next 16 years till his retirement in 2008.

