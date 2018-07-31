हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Freida Pinto

Freida Pinto, Ali Fazal to attend Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

The festival runs from August 10 to 22. 

Melbourne: Actors Freida Pinto and Ali Fazal, who have worked in several Hollywood projects, will be a part of a panel discussion at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. 

The duo will deliver a talk on the challenges associated with being a non-American actor working in the West. 

Pinto will also attend the Australian premiere of her film "Love Sonia" while Ali has been elected as the jury member for the Short Film Awards category at the festival. 

"It's always interesting to talk to people of different countries and background. It gives you great perspective. This in fact is my first time to Australia and to get a chance to interact with film lovers and film students on a topic about crossing over is exciting and there's so much to speak about. 

"I'm looking forward to do this talk and discussion alongside someone talented like Freida," the "Victoria and Abdul" star said in a statement.

The panel discussion will also have "Love Sonia" director Tabrez Noorani. 

