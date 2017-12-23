Fresh trouble for Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty; case registered in Mumbai for insulting SC/STs

MUMBAI: A complaint has been registered against Salman Khan and Shilpa Shetty for allegedly humiliating and insulting the community of scheduled caste using the word 'Bhangi' in a TV show, reported ANI on Saturday.

Mumbai: Complaint registered against Salman Khan & Shilpa Shetty Kundra for humiliating & insulting the entire community of scheduled caste by using the word 'Bhangi' in a TV show. — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2017

On Friday, members of the Valmiki community had protested against the Bollywood superstar outside Rajmandir Cinema theatre in Jaipur where Tiger Zinda Hai was being screened. They had burnt effigies of the actor for allegedly using derogatory language during the promotion of his film a couple of days back.

The Valmiki community had earlier lodged a complaint with the police seeking action against Salman Khan for using the word Bhangi during a promo event.

According to Zee Media reports, protestors had demanded an unconditional apology from the actor. They wanted Salman to apologise for hurting their sentiments.

Protestors had even tried to vandalise a theatre in Kota while chanting slogans against the actor. Reports suggest that police had tightened security in the state to maintain law and order.

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes has sought reply within 7 days from I&B Ministry and Police Commissioners of Delhi and Mumbai over the complaints lodged against Khan and Shetty.

For the uninitiated, during the promotion of his upcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman had reportedly used the word 'bhangi' while referring to his dancing skills. Shilpa too had reportedly used the aforementioned word, reports suggest.