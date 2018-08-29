From Deepika Padukone to Monalisa, here are actresses who sizzled in a saree—Pics

New Delhi: A day ago, internet sensation Priya Prakash Varrier took the social media by storm yet again with her pictures in a gorgeous white saree. The 'Oru Ardaar Love' actress has an ocean of fan-following and has been ruling hearts ever since a clip from her debut film went viral. Like Priya, a number of actresses have sizzled in a saree.

Check them out here!

Priya Prakash Varrier

As mentioned earlier, the young actress's pic went viral on social media yesterday. Priya will make her debut with the film 'Oru Ardaar Love'. The movie is slated to release on September 14 this year. Even before her debut, Priya became an internet sensation after a short clip from the song 'Manikya Malaraya Poovi' went viral on social media. The song is sung by Vineeth Sreenivasan and composed by Shaan Rahman became popular but it was Priya who stole the show.

Deepika Padukone

Who can forget Deepika posing in a Sabyasachi saree. The picture of the actress was a rage on social media and people just couldn't stop praising how ethereal our Dippy darling looked. The actress was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmaavat' which was a roaring success at Box Office.

Monalisa

Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa left everyone spellbound when she appeared as Jhuma Boudi in popular Bengali web-series Dupur Thakurpo season 2. The actress is an avid social media user and keeps her fans updated with deets from her life. The picture is most probably from the sets of the show and the actress looks gorgeous in a white saree!

Alia Bhatt

The beautiful and highly talented Alia Bhatt's look at the Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta's engagement bash left us all awe-struck. Alia wore a pink coloured traditional saree with her hair tired neatly in a bun. The actress will be seen in Karan Johar's period drama 'Takht. She will also share screen space with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in 'Brahmastra'.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

The style icon of Bollywood, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja gave us major fashion goals in this cape saree. The actress carried this look for the trailer launch of her latest outing 'Sanju'. The actress wore a Gaurav Gupta saree and her cape added a lot of drama to the outfit. We absolutely can't take our eyes off the beautiful Mrs. Ahuja!