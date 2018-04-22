From Hina Khan to Jennifer Winget, TV celebs who received Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards 2018

New Delhi: Television actors Jennifer Winget, Hina Khan, Karan Patel and Vikas Gupta among others were conferred with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award 2018 for their contribution on Saturday in Mumbai. The award ceremony was attended by some of the Bollywood biggies like Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aryan, Ranveer Singh.

Actress Jennifer Winget won the much-deserved Best Actress Drama for her portrayal of Maya in popular Sony TV’s show Beyhadh. Surprisingly, Hina Khan, who was the first runner-up in reality show, won the Best Entertainer for Reality Show (Bigg Boss). Whereas, Karan Patel won Best Actor (Male) award for Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

This was the fourth edition of Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards, held on April 21 at Andrews Auditorium in Mumbai.

Here's the complete list of actors who won the award:

Jennifer Winget – Best Actress Drama

Karan Patel – Best Actor (Male) – Television

Hina Khan – Best Entertainer for Reality Show (Bigg Boss)

Sumona Chakravarti – Best Comic Performer of The Year

Vikas Gupta – Break Through Artist Of The Year

Rohan Mehra – People’s Choice Award

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary – Best Couple of the Year

Lopamudra Raut – People’s Choice Award

Karan Singh Grover – Style Influencer of the Year

Apart from these maverick Tv stars, Bollywood actors like Tamannaah and Kriti Sanon will be also honoured. While Tamannaah will get the award for her perfomance in SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali, Kriti will be felicitated for her performance in Bareilly Ki Barfi.