हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Akshay Kumar

From Mouni Roy to Vineet Singh, Akshay Kumar introduces characters from 'Gold'-See inside

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, whose sports drama 'Gold' is all set to hit the theatres, took to Twitter to introduce the characters from the film on Thursday.

From Mouni Roy to Vineet Singh, Akshay Kumar introduces characters from &#039;Gold&#039;-See inside
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, whose sports drama 'Gold' is all set to hit the theatres, took to Twitter to introduce the characters from the film on Thursday.

Recently, Akshay shared the trailer on his Twitter handle and wrote, "Winners under British India, Legends under Free India. Witness the golden era of Indian Hockey through Gold."

'Gold' revolves around the journey of Tapan Das to win India's first Gold in Hockey. The film will hit the screens this Independence Day marking 70 years of Free India's first Gold medal at the 1948 Olympics.

However, it will face a Box Office clash with John Abraham's 'Satyamev Jayate' and Deol's 'Yamala Pagala Deewana: Phir Se'. 

Directed by Reema Kagti and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the Excel Entertainment banner, 'Gold' also features Kunal Kapoor, Vineet Kumar Singh, Amit Sadh, Sunny Kaushal playing pivotal parts. Mouni, who is a popular television actress, and shot to fame with hit show 'Naagin', has been paired opposite Akshay and will be making her Bollywood debut with this film. 

The story is set on the backdrop of India winning its first gold medal in hockey as a free nation in the 1948 Summer Olympics. The film has been shot across India and the UK capturing the fascinating aspect of the pre-Independence era and the struggle of the Hockey players.

Tags:
Akshay KumarGoldMouni Roytapan dasSatyamev JayateAmit Sadh

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close