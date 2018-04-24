From Shahid-Mira to Shoaib-Sania: Celebs who announced pregnancy in the most creative way

New Delhi: It's the season of baby boom in Bollywood! Unlike days when the actresses hid their baby bumps from the prying eyes of the shutterbugs, the celebs these days are saving themselves from the unnecessary drama by announcing it on social media and that too in the most creative ways. When superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan was carrying her little munchkin Taimur, she became a role model for women who were expecting babies, by continuing her work. Let us remind you, Bebo even walked the ramp for Sabyasachi when she was heavily preggers. Times are changing in B-Town and it feels nicer to see celebs openly embracing parenthood.

A lot of 'baby' announcements were made this week so let us have a look at the celebs who gave us major goals with their creative ways of sharing the pregnancy news:

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Apr 20, 2018 at 8:25am PDT

Bollywood's handsome hunk Shahid Kapoor who tied the knot with Delhi girl Mira Rajput in 2015, was blessed with a baby girl Misha Kapoor in 2016. A few days ago rumours were rife that Mira is expecting her second child and soon the power couple took to Twitter to announce the arrival of their second baby. The picture featuring Misha as the big sister is simply adorable.

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik

#BabyMirzaMalik @daaemi A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar) on Apr 23, 2018 at 4:30am PDT

The perfect example of cross-border love, tennis ace Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik are expecting their first child and their announcement was the most creative one you will ever see. The couple gave subtle hints and also reiterated that their baby's surname would be Mirza-Malik. Great move, Sania!

Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay

Now we will be THREE A post shared by Neil Nitin Mukesh (@neilnitinmukesh) on Apr 23, 2018 at 8:16am PDT

Just when we were gushing over Sania's adorable baby post, Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh announced that he and his wife Rukmini 'will be three soon'. He posted two pictures, one of them featured an animated baby with 'to be delivered soon' written below the click. His father Nitin Mukesh too shared the same picture and hailed their announcement.