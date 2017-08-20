close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Gagan Kang was the most devoted person: Debina Bonnerjee

Actress Debina Bonnerjee has paid homage to actor Gagan Kang who, along with actor Arjit Lavania, died in a road accident here.

IANS| Last Updated: Sunday, August 20, 2017 - 18:15
Gagan Kang was the most devoted person: Debina Bonnerjee
Image Courtesy: TV Show still

Mumbai: Actress Debina Bonnerjee has paid homage to actor Gagan Kang who, along with actor Arjit Lavania, died in a road accident here.

Gagan and Arjit, known for their stint on television show "Mahakali-Anth Hi Aarambh Hai", died on Saturday in a road accident while returning to their home here for a two-day break after shooting for two days in Gujarat's Umbergaon.

The accident took place on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Palghar district near Mumbai, inspector Mahesh Patil of Manor police station told IANS.

"Human life is so unpredictable. Now you are a moving joyous entity and the next moment you are no more. Cannot imagine this unpredictable wrath of life will fall on a friend. You are imbibed in my memory bold and clear," Debina wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

"With your toothy grin, still smiling mischievously following your own rules. Your rules made your own arguments which in turn made you stand out. I remember our endless advice and discussion sessions. The boy with a heart of gold. The most devoted person, a staunch Shiv bhakt. Also someone who made his own Ganesha idol and did puja. 

"May be... here also you set your own rules and went ahead. By why? Is it real? Has it happened? Is life so flimsy? Can we ever know that you would be gone after so and so days? Endless questions. Life unfolds its lessons one at a time. Surprises with happy and heart-wrenching ways," she added.

TAGS

Debina BonnerjeeArjit LavaniaMahakali-Anth Hi Aarambh HaiGagan KangArjit Lavania Gagan Kang died

From Zee News

Thousands of Rajinikanth&#039;s fans gather in Trichy, urge actor to join politics
People

Thousands of Rajinikanth's fans gather in Trichy, urge...

Rajinikanth fans hopeful of his entry into politics
People

Rajinikanth fans hopeful of his entry into politics

B-Town celebrities saddened over UP train derailment
People

B-Town celebrities saddened over UP train derailment

My character in &#039;Babumoshai Bandookbaaz&#039; is morally bankrupt: Jatin
Movies

My character in 'Babumoshai Bandookbaaz' is moral...

Amitabh Bachchan shares throwback picture of Abhishek and Shweta
People

Amitabh Bachchan shares throwback picture of Abhishek and S...

Yo Yo Honey Singh&#039;s songs not launching in September
Music

Yo Yo Honey Singh's songs not launching in September

Balakrishna&#039;s &#039;Paisa Vasool&#039; trailer takes Internet by storm - Watch
Regional

Balakrishna's 'Paisa Vasool' trailer takes I...

Ajay Devgn and I have similar working style: Emraan Hashmi
People

Ajay Devgn and I have similar working style: Emraan Hashmi

Didn&#039;t imagine &#039;Mubarakan&#039; would get a four-week run: Arjun Kapoor
Movies

Didn't imagine 'Mubarakan' would get a four-...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video