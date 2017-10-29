Gal Gadot opts out of award show honoring Brett Ratner

Los Angeles, Oct 29 (PTI) Actor Gal Gadot is not attending an award function honoring director Brett Ratner.

The Wonder Woman star was to present the Tree of Life Award to Ratner at a dinner for the Jewish National Fund but the actor backed out of the event, reported Variety.

A representative for the award function has said that the actor had a scheduling conflict.

"Apparently she is stuck on promo stuff for Justice League for China, and she Is not going to be back in time. We just found this out and everyone is scrambling," said Nina Gorden, who works for the organisation behind the award.

Gadot will reprise her role as Diana Prince in Justice League, which opens in theatres on November 17.