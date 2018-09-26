हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tanushree Dutta

Ganesh Acharya dismisses Tanushree's harassment allegations against senior veteran actor

Ganesh Acharya has however admitted that there was some sort of misunderstanding due to which the shooting of the song was stalled for over three hours.

Ganesh Acharya dismisses Tanushree&#039;s harassment allegations against senior veteran actor
File image

New Delhi: Actress Tanushree Dutta, who has been away from the limelight for years, took the entire industry by storm when she accused a famous veteran actor of sexual harassment. The actress was speaking about her #MeToo moment during an exclusive interview with News18 when she said that during the shooting of a song on the sets, she was harassed by the actor. 

'Times of India' quoted choreographer Ganesh Acharya reportedly stating that he choreographed a duet song for ‘Horn 'Ok' Pleassss’ which did not involve any indecent step. However, he said that he cannot confirm or deny if Tanushree was heckled by anyone during the shooting of the song. Acharya also said that the senior actor calling members of a political party on the sets never actually happened. He, however, admitted that there was some sort of misunderstanding due to which the shooting of the song was stalled for over three hours.

In the interview, Tanushree had also alleged that she was subjected to political intimidation after she made the allegations against the senior actor during the shoot. 

"The thing is that our country has become so hypocritical, and people constantly ask why #MeToo movement is not happening in India, it won’t happen unless and until you’ll acknowledge what happened with me in 2008," Tanushree said.

Not many would remember, Tanushree had accused a famous actor of harassing her during the shoot of a dance number on the sets of Horn Ok Please. She had alleged that the actor made her stay uncomfortable and she eventually had to opt out of the song.

"The entire industry saw what happened but there was not one word of condemnation from anybody. Every single person in this country remembers my incident and this was something on national TV for three days but even today there’s a stoic silence on that. So, my question is, ‘Who is going to believe these hypocrites?’ These are the people who stand up and raise their voice against women empowerment," she told the news website.

Talking about the actor's unruly behavior, she said, "He was trying all kind of intimidation tactics to rattle me. He was grabbing me by the arms, pushing me around then he would ask the choreographers to move and teach me how to dance, and the next thing I know he wanted to do an intimate sequence with me. It was ridiculous.”

Post the controversy, Tanushree vanished from the world of glamour.  The actress was last seen in Jag Mundhra's 'Apartment' in 2010. 

