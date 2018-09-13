हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Bollywood chants 'Ganpati Bappa Morya'!

The entire country is gripped by the festive fervour of the special occasion.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Bollywood chants &#039;Ganpati Bappa Morya&#039;!
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay (representational image)

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi starts today (September 13). Also known as Vinayak Chaturthi—it marks the birth of Lord Ganesha and is a 10-day long festivity. Ganpati Utsav is the major festival celebrated in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Goa and Eastern parts of Odisha.

The entire country is gripped by the festive fervour of the special occasion and our Bollywood celebrities too welcome their favourite God home.

Check out who said what on Twitter:

The chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' fill the whole atmosphere and devotees turn hosts to the Lord by inviting him to their homes. The freshness in the breeze and the picture-perfect weather strikes a perfect balance between mind, body, and soul. In order to please the Ganpati, and make him visit your abode year-on-year, special puja is performed on Ganesh Chaturthi at home.

Tags:
Ganesh Chaturthiganesh chaturthi 2018Ganpati festival Ganesh Utsavbollywood wishesGanpati

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close