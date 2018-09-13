हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Salman Khan's sisters Alvira, Arpita welcome Bappa home

New Delhi: It’s that time of the year when Salman Khan and his family get together to welcome Ganapati Bappa to their home. The big Khandaan of Bollywood plays host to Lord Ganesha with much love and excitement every year.

On Thursday, Salman's sisters Alvira Khan Sharma and Arpita Khan were seen bringing Bappa home. While Alvira was seen carrying Puja thali and other items, sister Arpita was seen holding the Ganesh idol. 

The Khan sisters were dressed up in beautiful traditional wear for the occasion.

Check out the photos here: 

However, Salman, who is known to celebrate the festival with much enthusiasm, was nowhere seen. Earlier, reports said that the actor will make sure to be home for the festivities. The actor is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming film 'Bharat'. 

It is to be noted that since last one year, the Khan Parivaar collectively decided to bring Lor Ganesh at Arpita Khan Sharma's Mumbai home. Last year, in a first in the 14 years, the celebrations took place at Arpita's Mumbai home. And the tradition has continued this year too.

