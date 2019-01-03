हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Gauahar Khan

Gauahar Khan dating Vikas Bahl? Here's the truth

Here's what she said

Gauahar Khan dating Vikas Bahl? Here&#039;s the truth

New Delhi: The gorgeous Gauahar Khan has been the talk of the town of late because of her break-up with Melvin Louis and rumoured link-up with filmmaker Vikas Bahl. A report published in Spotboye claimed that Gauahar is apparently dating MeToo accused director Vikas. However, the actress has blatantly denied the rumours.

Taking to desimartini, Gauahar said, " I don’t even want to talk about something that is rubbish. I won’t really be commenting on this at all especially because it is cooked up by someone else, I don’t even want to give undue importance to anyone or anything of this sort.”

Gauahar's friends from the industry too have denied the reports. A close friend of Gauahar told Spotboye, “Listen, Gauahar wants to know why can't a man and woman be just friends? Vikas and she are very, very good friends. Yes, she meets him often. But how does that really imply that they are a couple?"

Another friend said, "Gauahar has developed a very good rapport with Vikas. But they are not dating”

