Gauri Khan all geared up for Halloween—Pics

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan has built her own design empire and how! The elegant first lady of B-Town's new plush design store (Gauri Khan Designs) in Mumbai has become the one stop shop for all A-listers.

From Nita Ambani, Karan Johar to Aamir Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali—all of them have paid a visit to Gauri Khan Designs studio store. The lavish storehouse was also visited by many Bollywood actresses such as Kajol, Rani Mukerji to name a few.

Gauri, who is quite an avid social media user took to her Twitter account and posted two pictures which capture the Halloween feels to the t. The diva looks super comfy in her attire and it is the light effect which can give you the chills.

Halloween is celebrated on October 31, the eve of the Western Christian feast of All Hallows' Day. It is believed to be the time in Christian calendar dedicated to pay obesience to the dead, including saints (hallows), martyrs, and all the faithful departed.

Halloween costumes and parties are widely organised not just in the West but in India as well. Especially, kids enjoy dressing up as scary figures.

Shah Rukh and Gauri completed 26 years of togetherness on October 25, 2017, as they celebrated their wedding anniversary with friends and family.