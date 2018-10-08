हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Gauri Khan

Gauri Khan celebrates birthday with Shah Rukh Khan, son AbRam, shares photos

Gauri Khan, who turned 48 on Monday, is celebrating her birthday with doting husband Shah Rukh and son AbRam.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan celebrated her 48th birthday with the 'half of her better halves' - hubby King Khan and son AbRam.

Gauri, a film producer and an interior designer by profession, shared two pictures on her Instagram page, one of which is a selfie with Shah Rukh and son AbRam. In the second snap, AbRam can be seen sitting on her lap looking adorable in a black outfit with a matching cap.

As per her caption on the photos, their other two kids- Aryan and Suhana were missing from her birthday celebration as they had to attend their classes. She wrote, "With half of my better halves on my birthday...the other halves in school!"

Take a look: 

On Sunday, Gauri got featured in the Top 50 Most Powerful Women in Business- India.

Apart from being a designer, Gauri is also a co-founder of the motion picture company Red Chillies Entertainment and its subsidiaries. She has produced several successful films under her production company, including 'Mai Hoon Na', 'Om Shanti Om', 'My Name is Khan', 'Chennai Express', 'Happy New Year', 'Dilwale' and 'Raees'- the last three ranking among the highest grossing Hindi films. 

Earlier this year, Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan took a vacation with their three children- Aryan, Suhana and AbRAm to Europe. They enjoyed a cruise trip. While Shah Rukh returned to Mumbai, Gauri continued the vacation with daughter Suhana Khan in New York City.

