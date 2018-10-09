Gauri Khan clicked with son AbRam minus Shah Rukh Khan on birthday

New Delhi: Star wife and producer Gauri Khan celebrated her 48th on Monday with doting husband Shah Rukh Khan and son AbRam. Her two children -- Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan were missing from the celebration as they were busy with their schools.

On Monday, the stylish personality of B-Town, Gauri was snapped along with her little munchkin AbRam minus Shah Rukh. She was dressed in a checkered white-pink shirt and white skirt. AbRam, on the other hand, was seen wearing a neon green-coloured life jacket over a pink tee, looking absolutely adorable.

Take a look at their photos here:

Looking stylish as ever, Gauri was clicked talking on her phone while AbRam stands next to her, patiently.

Apart from being a designer, Gauri is also a co-founder of the motion picture company Red Chillies Entertainment and its subsidiaries. She has produced several successful films under her production company, including 'Mai Hoon Na', 'Om Shanti Om', 'My Name is Khan', 'Chennai Express', 'Happy New Year', 'Dilwale' and 'Raees'- the last three ranking among the highest grossing Hindi films.

Earlier this year, Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan took a vacation with their three children- Aryan, Suhana and AbRAm to Europe. They enjoyed a cruise trip. While Shah Rukh returned to Mumbai, Gauri continued the vacation with daughter Suhana Khan in New York City.